Vikings' Adam Thielen: Limited in Wednesday's practice

Thielen (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Thielen's limited Wednesday session signifies his first practice activity in any capacity since Nov. 30. Barring any setbacks, the veteran wideout is trending toward suiting against the Chargers on Sunday for the first time since Week 9, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Thielen will have two more opportunities to practice in full and shed his injury designation for Week 15 entirely.

