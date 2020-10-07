Thielen (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's injury report.
A shoulder injury is to blame for Thielen's lack of reps, but being listed with LP next to his name generally is a positive sign for his upcoming availability. On the season, he has two 100-yard efforts to his name and has scored four TDs in four games, proving his standing as the Vikings' top wide receiver.
