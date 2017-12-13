Vikings' Adam Thielen: Limited with knee issue
Thielen was listed as a limited participant during Wednesday's practice with a knee injury, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
There were no indications that Thielen was hurting following Sunday's 105-yard, one-touchdown effort in a loss to the Panthers, so it's presumed that his limitations Wednesday were primarily for maintenance-related reasons. Assuming Thielen gains clearance to suit up Week 15 against the Bengals, he'll take aim against a banged-up Cincinnati defense that surrendered 25 completions and 271 passing yards last week to Bears rookie Mitch Trubisky, who had previously surpassed the 200-yard barrier in just one of his previous eight starts.
More News
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Scores 52-yard touchdown Sunday•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Held in check versus Falcons•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Busy in win over Lions•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Rips off 65-yard touchdown in win•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Hangs 166 yards on Washington•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Finds end zone versus Browns•
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback options to replace the injured Carson Wentz, as well...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season rankings
You're THIS close to making your league's title game -- make sure your roster is as strong...