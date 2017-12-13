Thielen was listed as a limited participant during Wednesday's practice with a knee injury, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

There were no indications that Thielen was hurting following Sunday's 105-yard, one-touchdown effort in a loss to the Panthers, so it's presumed that his limitations Wednesday were primarily for maintenance-related reasons. Assuming Thielen gains clearance to suit up Week 15 against the Bengals, he'll take aim against a banged-up Cincinnati defense that surrendered 25 completions and 271 passing yards last week to Bears rookie Mitch Trubisky, who had previously surpassed the 200-yard barrier in just one of his previous eight starts.