Play

Vikings' Adam Thielen: Listed as limited Thursday

Thielen (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant on Thursday's practice estimate.

The Vikings held an informal session Wednesday in which Thielen didn't do much more than stretch and throw with his teammates. According to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com, there was a "slight scare" with Thielen's right hamstring when the team reconvened Monday following their Week 12 bye. Thielen's listing Thursday is a step toward getting clearance to end a two-game absence, and two practices remain for him to gain the confidence of Minnesota's training staff prior to Monday's visit to Seattle.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories