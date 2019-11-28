Vikings' Adam Thielen: Listed as limited Thursday
Thielen (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant on Thursday's practice estimate.
The Vikings held an informal session Wednesday in which Thielen didn't do much more than stretch and throw with his teammates. According to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com, there was a "slight scare" with Thielen's right hamstring when the team reconvened Monday following their Week 12 bye. Thielen's listing Thursday is a step toward getting clearance to end a two-game absence, and two practices remain for him to gain the confidence of Minnesota's training staff prior to Monday's visit to Seattle.
More News
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Back on the field Tuesday•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Confirmed out for another week•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Finishes week with no practice•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Door not closed on playing Sunday•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Sits for another practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 QB Preview: Bench Watson?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 13 quarterback options, including...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Backfield messes
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back for Week 13 including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 13, identifying risky plays,...
-
Thanksgiving previews, Week 13 news
Ben Gretch previews the Thanksgiving games while Chris Towers gets you up to speed on the latest...