Play

Vikings' Adam Thielen: Listed as limited Wednesday

Thielen (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Thielen was added to the Vikings' injury report Wednesday, which hints that he may have suffered an in-practice setback. We'll revisit the wideout's status Thursday to see if he approaches Saturday's playoff game against the 49ers listed as questionable, or minus an injury designation.

More News
Our Latest Stories