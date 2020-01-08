Vikings' Adam Thielen: Listed as limited Wednesday
Thielen (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Thielen was added to the Vikings' injury report Wednesday, which hints that he may have suffered an in-practice setback. We'll revisit the wideout's status Thursday to see if he approaches Saturday's playoff game against the 49ers listed as questionable, or minus an injury designation.
More News
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Contributes 129 receiving yards•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: May not play against Chicago•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: No catches in home loss•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Makes three catches in return•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Cleared for return•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Week 15 return still looking likely•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stealing Signals: AFC North review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC North.
-
Our first 2020 non-PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the CBS Fantasy crew's first non-PPR mock draft of the offseason.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge divisional picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
2019 win percentage analysis: RB
Which running backs led Fantasy teams to the highest winning percentage? No. 1 is pretty easy...
-
Way too early 2020 PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the CBS Fantasy crew's first PPR mock draft of the offseason.
-
1/7 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today 2019 award winners are revealed, the crew makes their picks for...