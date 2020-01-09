Vikings' Adam Thielen: Listed as questionable for Saturday's game

Thielen (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's playoff game against the 49ers, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Meanwhile, fellow starting wideout Stefon Diggs (illness) is not listed on the Vikings' final injury report after returning to practice Thursday. Thielen -- whose ankle reportedly required stitches after being stepped on by a cleat during practice Wednesday -- should be considered a game-day call for Saturday's 4:35 ET kickoff, though we'll look for added clarity with regard to his status once national reporters like Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport tweet out their pre-game who's in/out estimations.