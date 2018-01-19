Thielen (lower back) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's NFC championship game against the Eagles.

Thielen returned to practice in a limited fashion Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's session, and given the magnitude of Sunday's contest, we'd expect him to suit up this weekend, barring any setbacks. Thielen was on the field for 77 of a possible 81 snaps on offense in last Sunday's divisional-round win over the Saints, en route to hauling in six of nine targets for 74 yards. Assuming he plays against the Eagles, Thielen would be in line to start at wideout for the Vikings opposite Stefon Diggs, whose TD catch on the final play of last week's game allowed Minnesota to move one game away from a Super Bowl berth.