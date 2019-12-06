Play

Vikings' Adam Thielen: Looking unlikely for Sunday

Thielen (hamstring) isn't practicing Friday, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

A third consecutive absence from practice leaves Thielen unlikely to play in Sunday's game against the Lions. He was a limited participant last week, ultimately getting ruled out for Monday's loss to the Seahawks. The downgrade in participation level hints at a setback, though neither player nor team has said anything to that effect. Another update will be available Friday afternoon when the Vikings release their final Week 14 injury report.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories