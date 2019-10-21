Vikings' Adam Thielen: Looking unlikely to play Week 8

Thielen's MRI revealed no major damage to his right hamstring, but the receiver is considered unlikely to play Thursday against the Redskins, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Thielen suffered the injury on an acrobatic 25-yard touchdown reception -- his only catch of the day -- in the first quarter of Sunday's 42-30 win over the Lions. Though the MRI results seem to support Thielen's own optimism that his injury isn't anything too worrisome, he'll still have a tough time gaining clearance to play due to the quick turnaround in Week 8. If the Vikings do end up ruling Thielen out versus Washington, Stefon Diggs would serve as the team's unquestioned top target, with the likes of Bisi Johnson, Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith Jr. also potentially benefiting from heightened involvement in the passing game.