Vikings' Adam Thielen: Looking unlikely to play Week 8
Thielen's MRI revealed no major damage to his right hamstring, but the receiver is considered unlikely to play Thursday against the Redskins, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Thielen suffered the injury on an acrobatic 25-yard touchdown reception -- his only catch of the day -- in the first quarter of Sunday's 42-30 win over the Lions. Though the MRI results seem to support Thielen's own optimism that his injury isn't anything too worrisome, he'll still have a tough time gaining clearance to play due to the quick turnaround in Week 8. If the Vikings do end up ruling Thielen out versus Washington, Stefon Diggs would serve as the team's unquestioned top target, with the likes of Bisi Johnson, Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith Jr. also potentially benefiting from heightened involvement in the passing game.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe It or Not: Bench Falcons?
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 7's biggest news and helps you process it, beginning with Matt...
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Edmonds stars
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...