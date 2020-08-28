Thielen had three receptions for 67 yards in Friday's dress rehearsal scrimmage at U.S. Bank Stadium, Will Ragatz of Sports Illustrated reports. Thielen has looked in top form in training camp and was the best player on the field during the scrimmage, the St. Paul Pioneer Press adds.

Thielen's 2019 season was derailed by a hamstring injury in Week 7 and he had just three receptions the final nine games. However, he rebounded in the playoffs, hauling in 12 of 16 targets for 179 yards in two games. Following the Vikings' trade of Stefon Diggs this offseason, Thielen is destined to see plenty of targets in his age-30 season, presumably opposite first-round pick Justin Jefferson. It's encouraging to hear that he's back to top form in training camp and again the top target in the passing offense.