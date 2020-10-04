Thielen caught eight of his 10 targets, totaling 114 receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 31-23 win against Houston.

Thielen's previous outing was largely salvaged by a touchdown as he otherwise accounted for only 29 receiving yards and three catches against the Titans in Week 3. That performance came on the heels of a disappointing three-catch, 31-yard outing against the Colts, but the Minnesota State standout returned to Pro-Bowl form against Houston on Sunday. Thielen attracted twice as many targets as any other Viking en route to his second 100-yard outing of the year, also corralling his fourth TD pass of 2020 against the Texans. He'll next face a Seahawks defense that entered Week 4 allowing 80.4 more passing yards per game (430.7) than any other team in the NFL.