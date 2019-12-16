Vikings' Adam Thielen: Makes three catches in return

Thielen caught all three of his targets for 27 yards during Sunday's 39-10 win over the Chargers.

Thielen returned from a long injury absence and, despite his team's dominance on the scoreboard, he did little of note outside his long gain of 13 yards. This was quite a letdown for fantasy owners who patiently awaited Thielen's return to the lineup, but the particular flow of this game likely played a big part as well. Barring a setback, he should assume a larger role in a more competitive game against the Packers next Monday.