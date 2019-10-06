Vikings' Adam Thielen: Makes two touchdown catches

Thielen caught seven of eight targets for 130 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 28-10 win over the Giants.

Thielen led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards, adding scores of 15 and nine yards as he dominated an inferior New York secondary. He totaled just 61 receiving yards over his last two games and publicly criticized Kirk Cousins this week, so it appears the message was received by the signal-caller. Thielen will have an opportunity to put on a repeat performance next Sunday against an Eagles secondary that ranks near the bottom of the league in many categories.