Vikings' Adam Thielen: Makes two touchdown catches
Thielen caught seven of eight targets for 130 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 28-10 win over the Giants.
Thielen led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards, adding scores of 15 and nine yards as he dominated an inferior New York secondary. He totaled just 61 receiving yards over his last two games and publicly criticized Kirk Cousins this week, so it appears the message was received by the signal-caller. Thielen will have an opportunity to put on a repeat performance next Sunday against an Eagles secondary that ranks near the bottom of the league in many categories.
More News
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Swallowed up by Bears•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Contributes on air and ground•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Contributes 75 receiving yards•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Finds end zone•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Doesn't appear on injury report•
-
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Absence blamed on soreness•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Week 5 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...