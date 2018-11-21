Vikings' Adam Thielen: Manages limited practice
Thielen (calf/lower back) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
The same injuries resulted in Thielen logging limited practice reps last Wednesday and Thursday, but he ultimately suited up in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Bears and made seven catches for 66 yards. Thielen handled a normal snap count in that contest and didn't report any injury-related setbacks heading into this week, so the assumption is that his restrictions Wednesday were mainly for maintenance purposes.
