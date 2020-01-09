Vikings' Adam Thielen: Misses practice Thursday

Thielen (ankle) didn't practice Thursday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Thielen reportedly required stitches to address a bad cut on his ankle that he suffered during practice Wednesday. His absence from practice Thursday after being listed as limited Wednesday isn't optimal, but the wideout is hopeful he'll be able to suit up for Saturday's playoff game against the 49ers. "You know how it is," Thielen said with regard to his ankle issue. "Got a little tangled up in practice. But I'm going to do whatever it takes. It's (the) playoffs. So I'm going to do whatever it takes to be out there on Saturday with my teammates and try and help this team win." With that, there's a pretty solid chance Thielen will be listed as questionable for the contest. On the plus side for the Vikings, Stefon Diggs, who missed practice Tuesday and Wednesday with an illness, returned to the field Thursday.