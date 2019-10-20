Vikings' Adam Thielen: MRI on tap
Thielen will undergo an MRI on his right hamstring but is hopeful that he'll play Thursday versus the Redskins, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Thielen injured the hamstring on his circus catch in the back of the end zone in the first quarter, ending his day with just the 25-yard touchdown. He'll have a short turnaround for the Vikings' next game, but even if Thielen suits up, rookie Bisi Johnson (four catches for 40 yards and one TD on eight targets Sunday) could be utilized more in the passing attack.
