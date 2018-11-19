Thielen caught seven of 12 targets for 66 yards in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Bears.

Thielen had been dealing with calf and back injuries during practice this week, but he was cleared for action in an important divisional matchup. Teammate Stefon Diggs turned in the bigger fantasy line (13 catches, 126 yards and a score), but Thielen still did work for those in PPR formats. The 28-year-old has finished below the century mark in receiving yards for two straight games after surpassing that total through the first eight games of the season. Still, the targets are there, so there will be better days ahead. Thielen will look to get back on track against the Packers' young, albeit talented, secondary in a key Week 12 matchup.