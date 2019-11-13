Vikings' Adam Thielen: No activity Wednesday

Thielen (hamstring) wasn't taking part in the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Although Thielen stretched before the session, he didn't have a helmet once drills kicked off. Because coach Mike Zimmer considers Thielen "week to week," he can't be ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Broncos just yet. Ultimately, the Vikings may wait to make a decision on Thielen until game day, especially if he's able to take the practice field by week's end.