Vikings' Adam Thielen: No catches in home loss

Thielen failed to catch any of his four targets and added a two-yard carry in Monday's 23-10 loss to Green Bay.

Thielen was a non-factor, as Stefon Diggs was the only Vikings wide receiver to break double digits in receiving yards and scored the team's only touchdown. Hamstring injuries derailed a once promising campaign for Thielen, who hasn't broken 30 receiving yards in a game since Week 6. He'll have one more opportunity to build some momentum heading into the postseason when the Vikings host the Bears in Week 17.