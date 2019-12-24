Vikings' Adam Thielen: No catches in home loss
Thielen failed to catch any of his four targets and added a two-yard carry in Monday's 23-10 loss to Green Bay.
Thielen was a non-factor, as Stefon Diggs was the only Vikings wide receiver to break double digits in receiving yards and scored the team's only touchdown. Hamstring injuries derailed a once promising campaign for Thielen, who hasn't broken 30 receiving yards in a game since Week 6. He'll have one more opportunity to build some momentum heading into the postseason when the Vikings host the Bears in Week 17.
