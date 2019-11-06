Vikings' Adam Thielen: No practice Wednesday
Thielen (hamstring) didn't participate in practice Wednesday.
Thielen attempted to return from a one-game absence this past Sunday in Kansas City but lasted just seven offensive snaps before being removed from the contest for good. On Wednesday, coach Mike Zimmer told Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune that he doesn't consider Thielen's right hamstring injury to be a long-term concern. Having said that, the Vikings don't expect Thielen to suit up Sunday night at Dallas, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. With a bye on the docket Week 12, there's a distinct possibility the team holds out Thielen the nest two games to ensure he's healthy for the stretch run of the campaign.
