Vikings' Adam Thielen: No receptions in blowout win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thielen did not have a reception on two targets in Sunday's win over the Bengals. He had one dropped pass.
Thielen again got a start in a three-receiver set and played on 45 of the offense's 60 snaps, but wasn't a factor in the passing game. He's had a drop and another botched catch (he let a defender knock away an easily caught ball) among his five targets in thee games. He'll also likely move to a reserve role next week with Jordan Addison set to return from a suspension, making him a less enticing fantasy option.
