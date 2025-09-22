Thielen did not have a reception on two targets in Sunday's win over the Bengals. He had one dropped pass.

Thielen again got a start in a three-receiver set and played on 45 of the offense's 60 snaps, but wasn't a factor in the passing game. He's had a drop and another botched catch (he let a defender knock away an easily caught ball) among his five targets in thee games. He'll also likely move to a reserve role next week with Jordan Addison set to return from a suspension, making him a less enticing fantasy option.