Thielen did not have a reception on his only target in Thursday's loss to the Chargers.

Thielen has arguably failed to secure more catchable balls than he has receptions (five) this season, as the ball thrown his way could have been listed as a drop. He played on just 12 of the offense's 49 snaps despite the team falling behind early, which doesn't bode well for his future usage.

