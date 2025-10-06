Vikings' Adam Thielen: No targets in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thielen did not have a target or carry in Sunday's win over Cleveland in London. He played on 14 of the offense's 65 snaps.
Thielen has become a distant No. 4 receiver the past two games with the return of Jordan Addison from a suspension. He's unlikely to have a larger role in the offense unless one of the top three receivers is injured.
