default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Thielen did not have a target or carry in Sunday's win over Cleveland in London. He played on 14 of the offense's 65 snaps.

Thielen has become a distant No. 4 receiver the past two games with the return of Jordan Addison from a suspension. He's unlikely to have a larger role in the offense unless one of the top three receivers is injured.

More News