Play

Vikings' Adam Thielen: Non-participant Wednesday

Thielen (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday.

Thielen wasn't able to handle any reps Wednesday, despite the Vikings holding a walk-through practice without pads. The star wideout was held out of Monday's loss to the Seahawks, and he's not trending in the right direction for Sunday's divisional contest against the Lions. Thielen will have two more chances to up his level of activity before the Vikings make a decision on his Week 14 availability. If he were to miss any more time, Stefon Diggs, Bisi Johnson, Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith Jr. would once again head Minnesota's receiving corps.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories