Thielen isn't in line to play in Sunday's preseason opener against the Raiders.
Thielen, along with Justin Jefferson, will be held out of Sunday's exhibition game. In their absences, expect K.J. Osborn and Ihmir Smith-Marsette to operate as Minnesota's starting wideouts.
