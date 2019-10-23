Vikings' Adam Thielen: Not playing Thursday

Thielen (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Redskins.

After injuring his right hamstring Sunday in Detroit, Thielen was unable to practice Monday through Wednesday and, as expected, won't be available to the Vikings offense on a short week. In his absence, Stefon Diggs will serve as the team's top receiver, with rookie Bisi Johnson handling the No. 2 role and tight ends Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith Jr. likely taking on larger target shares.