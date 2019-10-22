Vikings' Adam Thielen: Not practicing Tuesday
Thielen (hamstring) isn't participating Tuesday in the Vikings' walk-through practice, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Thielen's absence from practice isn't a major surprise after he injured his right hamstring two days ago, but he's still looking iffy for the Vikings' Thursday night matchup with the Redskins. On a positive note, Thielen's potential absence in Week 8 doesn't look like the inevitability it seemed to be when he first sustained the injury. According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, coach Mike Zimmer said earlier Tuesday that Thielen is "improving fast" and "has a chance" to suit up come Thursday.
