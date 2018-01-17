Thielen (undisclosed) wasn't active at the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

While he was in attendance, Thielen wasn't holding a helmet, so it appears he's getting the day off for one reason or another. If his health is compromised, it will be revealed upon the release of Wednesday's injury report.

