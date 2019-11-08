Vikings' Adam Thielen: Not practicing
Thielen (hamstring) isn't practicing Friday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Following last week's aggravation, Thielen never had much chance to play in Sunday's game against the Cowboys. He'll likely be listed as 'out' or 'doubtful' when the Vikings release their final injury report.
