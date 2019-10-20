Play

Vikings' Adam Thielen: Not returning Sunday

Thielen has been ruled out of Sunday's contest in Detroit due to a hamstring injury, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Thielen's only contribution occurred on his 25-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Aside from Stefon Diggs, the Vikings will rely on rookie Bisi Johnson and Laquon Treadwell to man wide receiver.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories