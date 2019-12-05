Vikings' Adam Thielen: Not ruled out for Week 14
Coach Mike Zimmer said that Thielen (hamstring) still has a "good opportunity" to play Sunday against the Lions, despite being a non-participant in the Vikings' first two practices of Week 14. "He's working really hard. He obviously wants to get out there with his guys," Zimmer told Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "When he's ready, he's ready."
Zimmer went on to note that Thielen hasn't experienced a recent setback with his strained right hamstring, but the wideout's inability to log any practice activity since his seven-snap cameo in the Week 9 loss to the Chiefs suggests that he's plateaued in his recovery, at the very least. Despite Zimmer's positive outlook about the situation, it would be a surprise if Thielen ultimately suited up Sunday after being idle for much of the past four weeks.
