Vikings' Adam Thielen: Not suiting up Week 14

Thielen (hamstring) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Lions.

Such was the expectation when the Vikings marked Thielen as doubtful for this contest, resulting in his fifth absence in the last six games. He even failed to practice this week, an unexpected downturn after he logged limited work in prior weeks. On Sunday morning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relayed Thielen is attempting "to get scar tissue out of his (right) leg," but he's hopeful to make a return to action Week 15 on the road against the Chargers. While Thielen embarks on what is potentially the end of the road in his recovery, Minnesota's receiving corps will be led by Stefon Diggs, Kyle Rudolph, Bisi Johnson and Irv Smith Jr. yet again.

