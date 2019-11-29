Vikings' Adam Thielen: Not sure if he'll play
Thielen (hamstring) isn't sure if he'll play in Monday's game against the Seahawks, but he did say everything has gone according to plan so far, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. "Now I have to show I can do it, and I can do it over and over and over and it can hold up," Thielen said Friday.
Thielen returned to practice Friday as a limited participant and spoke with the media afterward, noting that he doesn't expect his availability to come down to a game-time decision or a pregame workout. He anticipates knowing by Saturday or Sunday, but that doesn't necessarily mean the decision will be public knowledge. Thielen also mentioned that he's unlikely to play in the game unless his hamstring is deemed 100 percent healthy, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. The Vikings will release their final injury report Saturday afternoon/evening.
