Vikings' Adam Thielen: Officially ruled out

Thielen (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Dallas.

Thielen aggravated his hamstring in the first quarter of Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Chiefs, exiting after seven snaps. He didn't practice at all this week, and it isn't clear if he'll be back for Week 11 against Denver. The Vikings have a Week 12 bye, so a cautious approach might be in order. Olabisi Johnson has been operating as the No. 2 receiver, with Laquon Treadwell joining in three-wide sets.

