Vikings' Adam Thielen: On track to sit Sunday

Thielen (hamstring), who is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Lions, is not expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The doubtful designation already gave away that Thielen was in line to sit out for the fifth time in six games, but Schefter's report at least confirms that the wideout hasn't made any unexpected progress in his recovery from the hamstring issue since Friday's practice. On a more fortunate note for Thielen, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays that the Vikings are optimistic the receiver is going to be ready to go for the Week 15 matchup with the Chargers, a crucial development as the playoffs near. Assuming Thielen is in fact included among the Vikings' seven inactives in Week 14 though, receivers Bisi Johnson and Laquon Treadwell and tight ends Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith would be on tap for added pass-catching opportunities behind top target Stefon Diggs.