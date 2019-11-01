Vikings' Adam Thielen: Optimistic he can play

Thielen (hamstring) is optimistic about his odds of playing in Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

A limited participant in each practice this week, Thielen is listed as questionable for Sunday's game, with coach Mike Zimmer saying the Vikings likely will put the wide receiver through a pregame workout before a decision is made, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports. Cold weather in Kansas City may make it a bit more difficult for Thielen to get his hamstring loose, but he's nonetheless optimistic about his chances. We may not have word on a final decision until the Vikings release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.