Vikings' Adam Thielen: Overcomes illness

Thielen (illness) isn't listed on the Vikings' final injury report for Sunday's game against Philadelphia.

Thielen made a quick recovery, returning to practice Thursday after he was held out of Wednesday's session. He'll take aim at an injury-plagued Eagles secondary that's given up the fourth-most fantasy points per game (29.3) to wide receivers, including 8.4 YPT and seven touchdowns.

