Thielen brought in eight of nine targets for 97 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 52-33 loss to the Saints on Friday.

Thielen led the Vikings in receptions and receiving yardage while tying Irv Smith for second in targets. The veteran wideout also notched Minnesota's final score of the evening via a one-yard touchdown grab with 2:10 remaining in the contest, Thielen's career-high 14th visit to the end zone on the campaign. The 30-year-old will head into a Week 17 battle against the vulnerable Lions defense needing 132 receiving yards to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the third time in his seven-year career.