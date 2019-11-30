Play

Vikings' Adam Thielen: Participating in practice Saturday

Thielen (hamstring) is practicing Saturday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

We won't know Thielen's official practice status until later Saturday afternoon, but it does seem as if the veteran wide receiver is on pace to possibly suit up Monday against the Seahawks. More information will likely be available following the release of the team's final injury report.

