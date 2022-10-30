Coach Kevin O'Connell said that Thielen suffered a bruised knee during Sunday's 34-26 win against the Cardinals, but the wide receiver is "OK," Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Thielen was shaken up after his third catch of the game early in the second quarter, but after a visit to the sideline tent, he was able to return and eventually finished with six receptions (on seven targets) for 67 yards, his second-highest yardage total of the campaign. With an injury now in tow, his status will be monitored this week in advance of next Sunday's contest at Washington.