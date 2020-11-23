The Vikings placed Thielen (undisclosed) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.
Thielen's placement on the COVID-19 list is an indication that he's either tested positive for the virus or is required to quarantine after having come into close contact with someone who has. In any case, the star wideout's status for Sunday's upcoming game against the Panthers could now be in jeopardy. Thielen has four touchdowns over the last two weeks, so his presence would be extremely difficult for the Vikings to replace on offense, even with Justin Jefferson putting together a wildly impressive rookie season.