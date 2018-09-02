Thielen (leg) likely will spend a lot of time in the slot this season, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

There was reason to believe Thielen would spend more time working outside in three-wide formations after the Vikings signed slot specialist Kendall Wright, who ultimately was released Saturday after losing out to Laquon Treadwell in a battle for the No. 3 receiver job. Thielen thus figures to reprise his role from last season, taking outside snaps in two-WR formations and frequently shifting to the slot when the Vikings go three-wide. The 28-year-old wide receiver suffered a minor leg injury at Tuesday's practice, but it isn't expected to threaten his availability for Week 1 against the 49ers.