Vikings' Adam Thielen: Practices again Thursday
Thielen (hamstring) practiced again Thursday, after which he said the Vikings want to see how he progresses this week before making a decision on his availability for Sunday's road game against the Chargers, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Thielen is as optimistic as he's been at any point in his recovery from a strained right hamstring. His belief is backed up by an Adam Schefter of ESPN report from Wednesday that stated Thielen is in line to play Sunday for the first time since Week 9, barring a setback. It's unclear if Thielen was limited for a second straight session Thursday, or elevated to all activity, but he seems to be trending in the right direction.
