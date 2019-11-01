Vikings' Adam Thielen: Practicing with wrap over leg

Thielen (hamstring) is practicing Friday with a sleeve over his right leg, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Thielen was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday, aiming to return for Sunday's game in Kansas City. A full practice session would put him on track to play, while another limited showing likely would leave him questionable. Another update will be available once the Vikings release their final injury report Friday afternoon.

