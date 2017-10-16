Vikings' Adam Thielen: Productive day as No. 1 receiver
Thielen brought in nine of 13 targets for 97 yards in Sunday's 23-10 win over the Packers and fumbled once.
As expected, Thielen was a focal point of the air attack with Stefon Diggs (groin) sidelined for the contest, and his workload saw another bump once the latter's replacement, Michael Floyd, exited with a calf injury. The circumstances helped lead to Thielen's first game with double-digit targets in 2017, which allowed him to match his single-game season high in catches. The 27-year-old already has 38 receptions for 489 yards through six contests, with his zero touchdowns serving as the only blemish on his solid season thus far. He'll look to accomplish that feat when the Vikings tangle with the Ravens at home in Week 7.
