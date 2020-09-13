Thielen brought in six of eight targets for 110 yards and two touchdowns in the Vikings' 43-34 loss to the Packers on Sunday. He also caught a two-point conversion pass.

On a day when quarterback Kirk Cousins struggled to get into rhythm for much of the contest, Thielen accounted for both of the signal-caller's scoring tosses and a sizable chunk of his 259 passing yards. Both of Thielen's touchdown catches came in the fourth quarter with the Vikings trailing by double digits, the first a 37-yard reception with 13:53 remaining and the second a 19-yard grab at the 1:21 mark of the final period to make the final score make the game appear closer than it was. Thielen will look to put up comparable numbers under better team circumstances when the Vikings face off with the Colts in a Week 2 interconference showdown next Sunday.