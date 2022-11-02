Thielen (knee) practiced fully Wednesday, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
After Sunday's 34-26 win against the Cardinals, coach Kevin O'Connell relayed that Thielen picked up a bruised knee, which comes as no surprise in a game in which the wide receiver needed to leave for a spell and get examined in the sideline tent. That said, O'Connell also called Thielen "OK," and his listing on the first injury report of Week 9 confirms as much. Thielen now can turn his focus to Sunday's game at Washington, whose defense ranks in the bottom 10 in the NFL in terms of touchdowns (eight) and YPT (8.7) allowed to opposing wide receivers this season.
