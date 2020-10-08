site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Puts in full practice
RotoWire Staff
Oct 8, 2020
Thielen (shoulder) practiced in full Thursday.
One day removed from logging a limited session due to a shoulder issue, Thielen handled every practice rep. With his health not in question for Week 5, he'll look to produce again Sunday against a Seahawks defense that has allowed a ridiculous 336.3 receiving yards per game and five touchdowns to wide receivers through four contests.
