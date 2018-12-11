Thielen is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Seahawks with an ankle injury.

Thielen has been held in check for a vast majority of Monday's contest, hauling in only three of five targets for 23 yards and adding one rush for eight yards. The stud wideout appeared to have his ankle rolled up on by Shaquill Griffin on a pass breakup in the fourth quarter. Laquon Treadwell would be in for a larger role if Thielen is forced to miss the rest of the game.