Thielen caught three of eight targets for 31 receiving yards during Sunday's 28-11 loss to Indianapolis.

It's not that Minnesota wasn't trying to feed the ball to the team's top perimeter weapon, as Thielen garnered twice as many targets as the No. 2 option, Irv Smith, during Sunday's defeat. In a similar game script Week 1, Thielen carved up Green Bay during junk time, registering two fourth-quarter scores as the Vikings tried to play catch up. With Minnesota again trailing by double digits in the second half Sunday, Kirk Cousins looked Thielen's way on five occasions. The two were unable to connect for a single completion in the third and fourth quarters, though Thielen did draw an illegal contact penalty as well as a pass interference call. If there is any consolation to invested fantasy GMs, it may be the fact that Thielen next draws a matchup against a Titans defense that surrendered 339 passing yards and three passing touchdowns to Jacksonville during Week 2.